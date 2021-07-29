Power shortfalls in Iran leading to load-shedding in Gwadar, Turbat, Makran regions: Hammad Ahzar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP): Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday said power shortfalls in Iran have led to load shedding in Gwadar, Turbat and Makran regions.

“These areas are not connected to the national grid and dependent upon Iranian power supply.

We have taken up the issue with the Iranian government and requested them to normalise power supply,” he said in a series of tweets.

ان علاقوں کو قومی گرڈ سے جوڑنے کا کام بھی جاری ہے۔ اس سلسلے میں سینکڑوں کلومیٹر طویل تاریں بچھائی جانی ہیں۔ یہ منصوبہ 2 برس میں مکمل ہوجائے گا، انشاءاللہ۔ ۲/۲ — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) July 29, 2021

He said work was also in progress on connecting these areas with the national grid. “This involves laying transmission lines for hundreds of kilometers.

This project will be completed within 2 years Insha Allah,” he said.