Power can’t be provided to Muslim Bagh areas without funding: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):The Senate’s Standing Committee on Power Tuesday was apprised that the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) could not provide electricity to Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan without funding of the provincial government or joint funding.

The committee met under the chair of Senator Fida Muhmmad discussed non-provision of electricity to areas of Muslim Bagh, IPPs agreements, unscheduled loadshedding by K-Electric, current state of affairs of Lakhra Power Plant, problems faced by Renewable Energy Projects and other issues.

Senator Usman Kakar said Balochistan was full of natural resources and the whole country was getting benefit of it but the people was still deprive of basic amenities including electricity.

The committee decided to refer the matter to its sub-committee to sort out amicable solution to this issue.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman told the senate panel that the authority determined the power tariff. However, the companies secured stay orders from lower courts against the authority decisions. The authority could not by pass the courts, he added.

He said K-Electric inflicted Rs 140 billion losses to the federal government and outstanding worth Rs 44 billion was pending against the K-Electric due to stay orders.

K-Electric CEO Monis Elahi told the committee that the agreement between K-Electric and federal government has already expired in 2015.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed informed the committee about delay in written results for posts of meter readers and linemen by Peshawar Electric Supply Company. He categorically rejected the stance of PESCO and said that under the rules the company was bound to upload the results within 48 hours. The committee referred the matter to the sub-committee for through investigation.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) apprised the committee that the country’s exports suffered due to energy crisis; however, owing to the steps taken by the government, the exports would witness increase.

The committee directed APTMA to convey their reservation in writing to the quarters concerned and the committee would also provide full support in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Senators Nauman Wazir, Agha Shahzeb Durrani, Dilwar Khan, Dr Ghous Muhammad Khan, Moula Bakhsh, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Syed Muhammad Ali Jamot, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Siraj ul Haq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Usman Kakar and Hilal ur Rehman besides Power Division Secretary, NEPRA Chairman and other senior officials of government departments.