ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the reduction in poverty and uplift in the poor’s living standard would be the yardstick to gauge the success of his government after its five-year term.
“When I will go to masses after five-year term, my success would be as how many people have been steered out of poverty, not how many have become richer,” the prime minister said addressing an MoU signing ceremony between private banks and Ministry of Maritime Affairs here.
Under the MoU, four private banks would provide easy loans to the fishermen to enable them purchase latest equipment like boats, onshore freezers and others for value addition in their business besides achieving self-dependence.
Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, SAPM Usman Dar and senior management of four banks attended the event.
The representatives of National Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab, Bank Al Falah and Habib Bank, and the maritime affairs ministry signed the documents to provide loans to fishermen under Kamyab Jawan Program.
The prime minister appreciated the initiative aimed at uplifting the fishermen who, he said, said usually lived a hard life. He said the MoU was in light of the PTI’s struggle which was going to complete its 25 years on upcoming Sunday.
The prime minister proudly mentioned the recently published UNDP report which reflected the reduced level of poverty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during 2013 to 2018.
Due to the very reason, he said the PTI got two-third majority in the next election just because the life of the common man had improved.
The prime minister said the corruption was another reason behind the sufferings of the fishermen and thanked the banks who had come up to support the sector.
Calling them the engine of growth, the prime minister said the banks extending the loan to the poor fishermen were in fact contributing to the national development.
He said the loans under Kamyab Jawan Program would help upgrade the business of the fishermen by enabling them to purchase and utilizing the modern equipment.
He said the country was rich with immense potential in fishery, tourism and agriculture. The olive revolution initiated by the incumbent government would change the lives of the people.
Moreover, the government was also focusing the cultivation of avocado and saffron to enhance country’s exports and improving the nutrition of the people.
In wake of the complaints, the prime minister again emphasized the banks’ managements to train their staffers to facilitate and expedite the process of housing or business loans under government’s schemes as they were not in habit of dealing with such process.
He said the pollution was another major issue faced by the cities due to their unplanned growth. Due to the very reasons, the government had planned Ravi City in Lahore and Bundal Island Project in Sindh to promote the vertical buildings.
He said the haphazard growth of cities also made it difficult for the civic agencies to provide utility services to the residents. Besides, the ill-planned growth of cities was also eating up the cultivable land, he added.
The prime minister said the federal government would try to convince the Sindh government which had withdrawn the NoC issued to the federal government for development of Bundal Island project which also consisted of plants to treat seawater.
Similarly, the Ravi City project also featured the plantation of around 70,000 trees, besides the development of 50 Miyawaki forest sites being developed by the government.
He said the previous government’s inability to execute any housing projects for the poor led to the mushroom growth of the slums over 40 percent of Karachi city.
However, the incumbent government would come up with a plan to provide better housing facilities for the slum dwellers.