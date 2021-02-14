Portable health clinics imperative to reach underprivileged in KP, Punjab; German Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck has said portable health clinics, a German-Pak collective initiative, was imperative to reach underprivileged people with better health care facilities on maternal and child health issues.

Access to the basic health facilities for every mother and child through portable clinics was a German idea initially introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Punjab with the collaboration of respective provincial governments, the diplomat said.

The initiative has providing access to under-served as it was a more pressing challenge in creation of the healthy society, the envoy opined adding, “a healthy mom and healthy child are future of a country”.

“Germany has been supporting better access to maternal health here for over a decade and would continue its support in the future”, Bernhard Schlagheckhe told APP.

Sharing details of the clinics, the envoy said, “So far six container clinics were operational and they were part of a bigger project that supported seven signature clinics, mobile service units and refurbishing of 110 small room clinics of Lady health visitors, providing subsidized access to family planning and nutrition products and supporting a clinic for Afghan refugees in Islamabad.”

Youth Ambassador of the German Embassy Islamabad Marion Pfennigs expressing her concern by tweeting on her social media account over the world highest newborn morality rate in Pakistan, said the initiative of mobile clinics was need of the hour to extend maternal health facilities to the rural population of the country.

She expressed her satisfaction and gratitude over the facilities being offered at these clinics by sharing here pictures and personally visiting the new born babies in the clinic.

Germany was engaged to enuring health care facilities in rural areas of KP and Punjab with the help of KfW Entwicklungsbank (KfW Development Bank), Bundesentwicklungsministerium and Greenstar Social Marketing Pakistan and other partner organizations.