ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday issued an alert for the allergy patients to remain extra careful as the pollen count in twin cities of Federal Capital and Rawalpindi had reached to ‘very high’ level of 44,558.

“It [pollen count] will further increase in the coming days as the months of March and April are considered to be the most peak season of the pollen concentration,” PMD spokesman Dr Khalid Malik told APP.

He advised the people suffering from allergy should take all the precautionary measures by keeping in view the high count of pollen to avoid any health related complications.

Replying to a question, the spokesman said the most abundant pollen types in Islamabad were from 08 plant species including Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these plants, Dr Khali said, Paper Mulberry shared about 97 percent of the total pollen and its concentration touched the extreme limits of around 45,000 per cubic meter of air at the peak of the blossom season.

Meanwhile talking to APP,Islamabad-based family physician Dr Arif Majeed said the people especially those who had pollen allergy symptoms should adopt all possible measures during March and April to avoid severity of pollen.

He urged the public to wear face mask before going outside to avoid open air environment besides keeping all doors and windows closed at homes and work places.

He was of the view that the pollen allergy attack could be prevented by 70 to 80 percent with effective use of the face mask.

Besides, he said there were a variety of home remedies like appropriate use of honey, immediate change of dress after reaching home and taking shower before going to bed to reduce the risk of pollen attack.