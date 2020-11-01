Politics, crime should be kept separate: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said politics and crime should be kept separate and red line between politics and the national interest of Pakistan should be accepted.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the nation understood the difference between the interests of Nawaz Sharif and national interests.
The associates of Nawaz Sharif would also have to accept this, he added.
سیاست اور جرم کو الگ رکھنا ہوگا۔ سیاست اور پاکستان کے قومی مفاد میں سرخ لکیر کو ماننا ہوگا۔ نوازشریف کے مفادات اور قومی مفادات میں فرق قوم سمجھتی ہے۔ نوازشریف کے حواریوں کو بھی یہ ماننا پڑے گا۔
