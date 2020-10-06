PNS Zulfiqar participates in 'Passage Exercise' with JMSDF Ship Onami

ISLAMABAD, Oct 06 (APP): Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR (with embarked helo) participated in Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Ship ONAMI.

Both the ships are presently operating in vital area of Gulf of Aden as part of international efforts to counter piracy and ensure security of international shipping, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The Passage Exercise encompassed various operational serials with aim to enhance interoperability and augment collaborative efforts to ensure maritime security in the region.

PNS ZULFIQUAR was also undertaking Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in Gulf of Aden.

The exercise was testimony of PN’s resolve to provide secure maritime environment in the global commons for international shipping and contribute towards international efforts to counter illicit activities at sea.

Pakistan Navy, in line with government policies has always remained committed to play its role in ensuring maritime safety and security in the region. The exercise would further contribute in improving the bilateral ties between Pakistan Navy and JMSDF.