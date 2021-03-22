PNCA announce winners of week-15 talent hunt music edition

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday announced the winners of week-15 of PNCA talent hunt music edition.

The first Jury award won by Muhammad Umair, second Jury award by Arif Uris Bhatti and third award titled People’s Choice award achieved by Haroon Asad.

The results announced by Director General PNCA, Dr Fouzia in a video message, she said that the contestent Sohail Ali Perzado, Ali Qasim, Irfan Haider,

Muhammad Naeem, Nasir Aslam and Saima Adil Sohail were also performed well, adding that PNCA would provide them an opportunity in it’s functions.

PNCA has started this programme for the promotion of classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom their hidden talent at the National Art Gallery.

Renowned professionals and master artisans in different specialised music fields are taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA.

DG PNCA said that Talent Hunt programme attracting large number of young music aspirant as hundreds of participants are taking registration of the said programme to show their skills.

She said that the said programme was an effort to promote music field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood. “Any citizen can participate in programme adding

that competition for playing instruments will also be held for both boys and girls to present their skills in playing flute, tabla, guitar, violin, keyboard and harmonium,” she added.

Dr Fouzia said the programme provides a platform to the young enthusiast to discover and polish their talent in different art forms.