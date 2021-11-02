PNAC, PSQCA participates in accreditation and standardization works of SMIIC

ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said Pakistan’s Quality Institutions like Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) and Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) were actively participating in accreditation and standardization works of Standard and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC).

He was addressing the 16th General Assembly Meeting of Standard and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC).



While addressing 16th General Assembly/ 22nd Board of Directors meeting of Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) in Madinah, Senator Shibli Faraz said he was appreciative and thankful to the Government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Governor of Saudi Arabia Standards Organizations (SASO) and his team, and SMIIC Secretariat for providing comprehensive support for organizing SMIIC BoD/GA in the Holy City of Madinah.



SMIIC has established a Strategic Approach in achieving the aims of harmonizing standards in the Member States and eliminating technical barriers to trade. While applying Strategic Approach, the SMICC will achieve uniformity in metrology, laboratory testing and standardization activities among OIC Member States.



The Minister reiterated the fact that Pakistan firmly believes in SMIIC’s aims and objectives. “While I have focused my remarks today on SMIIC’s Strategic Approach and engagement of potential stakeholders in developing high quality SMIIC International Standards; Pakistan’s Quality Institutions like Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) and Pakistan PSQCA are actively participating in accreditation and standardization works of SMIIC respectively”, he said.



The Minister expressed his gratitude to the Board of Directors of SMIIC for assigning PSQCA Pakistan the chair of Standards Management Council of SMICC for the Term 2018-2021. Mr. Dr. Saad bin Othman Al-Kasabi, and Mr. Ihsan Ovut, Secretary General SMIIC were also present on the occasion.