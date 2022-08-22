PM’s visit to Qatar to open new vistas of opportunities: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar would open new vistas of opportunities.

Talking to APP before proceeding to Qatar, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said this visit would further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said the prime minister was touring Qatar on the invitation of Emir Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani adding Pakistan had a long history of brotherly relations with Qatar based on love and brotherhood.

He said there were hundreds of thousands Pakistani expatriates providing their services in various spheres of life in Qatar like rest of the countries of Middle East and Europe and sending a huge amount of foreign exchange to Pakistan which helped uplifting the economic activities in the country.

Ashrafi further mentioned that Qatar was the epicenter of all the world these days as the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup was scheduled to be held from November 20, to December 18, in Qatar this year.