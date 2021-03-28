ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir on Sunday said that Prime Minister’s housing scheme for low income group is receiving an overwhelming response of people of different category.

The Banks had collected a large number of applications for loan amounting to forty billion rupees approved by the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) for construction of small houses in the country, he said while talking to news channel special program. It was Prime Minister’s vision that every citizen drawing meager salary should have loan facility from banks for construction of a house in Pakistan, he added.

The instruction had been given to banks to facilitate the customers willing to apply loans on soft terms and condition, he disclosed.

Clearing the ambiguity about account holders and government employees, he said it was not necessary that citizen should be a government employee for applying this scheme.

He further stated that if any person did not have bank accounts such people could also apply for the low cost housing scheme.