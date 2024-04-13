PM’s Arabic touch to speech at Seerat Museum event receives huge applause

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered the opening and closing notes of his speech in Arabic language at the ground-breaking of Seerat Museum on Saturday, which received a huge applause by the audience.

– In Arabic language, PM Sharif warmly welcomed the visiting dignitary Secretary General of Muslim World League, Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa highlighting the warm and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

– The prime minister appreciated the young Hufaaz-e-Quran (those who learn the Holy Book by heart) for the beautiful recitation with a variety of consonants.

– The PM highlighted the warmth expressed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, wherein he termed Pakistan “close to his heart” and vowed extending support in trade and business.

– From the establishment of Faisal Mosque to Seerat Museum, Saudi Arabia’s love and affiliation with Pakistan is remarkable: PM

– A high-level Saudi delegation will soon visit Pakistan: PM

– Seerat Museum to positively serve in two ways; 1) To familiarize Pakistanis and the Muslims world over to learn about the way of life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), 2) To sensitize the non-Muslims about the false propaganda about the Prophet (PBUH): PM

– PM concluded his speech on the note of ‘Long Live Pakistan-Saudi Arab Friendship’.