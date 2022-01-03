PML-N financial documents perusal reveals 9 secret accounts: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said the perusal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) financial documents had revealed nine accounts hidden by the party from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The PML-N only managed to submit bank statements of two of such accounts when it was revealed that the party kept nine secret accounts, the minister told the media outside the ECP office here.



Sharing details of a report prepared by his party’s financial experts on secret accounts of different political parties, he said both the PML-N and the PPP had kept several of their bank accounts secret from the national election watchdog.



He said the PML-N received donations worth over Rs600 million, but failed to produce record of its 98 per cent. They did not have any receipt or other document to prove source of donations. The PML-N, he said had received donations worth over Rs400 million from 2013 to 2015.



Similarly, the PPP, he said out of the total 12 party accounts kept nine accounts secret from the ECP in 2013, 11 in 2014 and 10 in 2015.



The PML-N and the PPP did not disclose the accounts to provide shelter to the donors. They just hide them to protect their interests, he remarked.

Farrukh Habib said the PTI government believed in transparency as it had provided the detail of its 40,000 donors.



He urged all the political parties to submit their party funding details to scrutiny committee of the Election Commission.



He appealed the ECP to take all legal steps against those political parties who concealed facts from the scrutiny committee.