PML-N does not believe in politics of agitation, revenge: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP):Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believed in to serve masses irrespectively rather politics of revenge and agitation.

Talking to a private news channel he said the bad performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf left the country in isolation and economically under the darkness.



He said the PML-N will expose the PTI poor performance and legacy before the public and PML-N led government would leave no stone unturned to put the country on road to progress.



Minister said PTI leadership has defamed because of introducing new un-ethical culture in the politics and have lost all moral ground in the field after loosing power.



He also criticized the PTI for their sit-inns politics as masses wanted to have a politically and economically stable country rather off baseless accusations of previous regimes.



He alleged that Imran Khan was the biggest ever money launderer of the history of the country in politics and was involved in extra un-constitutional activities.



He said the PML-N will follow all cases regarding money laundering under the law which the PTI has passed in its tenure.



He also pointed out the cases against PML-N leadership which were baseless and all steps taken by the PTI against public interest.