PML-N clamour of rigging acceptance of its defeat in GB: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday the clamour of rigging by the incompetent (Na-ahl) leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) was acceptance their defeat in the n Gilgit-Baltistan election.

The minister, in a tweet, said the huge and cry of those, who had remained imposed on the nation through rigging, was not of any use.

The GB people knew them as they asking them what they would do for the in future as they had noting in the past five years.