PML-N, certified gang of dacoits can fall to any extent for seeking NRO: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said that PML-N, a gang of certified dacoits could fall to any extent to demand National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

In a video reaction, the minister strongly condemned an attack on Shahbaz Gill, special assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications by PML-N thugs in Lahore.

He said that they not only condemned but would also resist such an attack.

The minister said that N League leadership might be want to hide their dirty deeds by unethical attacks but they could not cover up their misdeeds and corruptions through such actions.

He said that PML-N leaderships were certified gang of dacoits and corrupts and the courts had also declared them proclaimed offenders.

Murad Saeed said that proclaimed offender Nawaz Sharif himself was hiding in London to escape cases of corruption against him and inciting against the country by using their goons .

He said that the absconder had become the second Altaf Hussain, adding that his both sons were also absconders and his close relative Ishaq Dar was also hiding in London.

He said that the attack on Shahbaz Gill was planned in the same way anti-national statement given by PML-N leadership.

The minister said on behalf of PTI workers, he also strongly condemned the attack, adding that whole PTI stood with Shahbaz Gill.

Murad Saeed said that Mian Nawaz Sharif must dare to return to Pakistan, instead of spreading poison against the country and attacking institutions.