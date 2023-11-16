PMIC dissatisfied over slow-paced HVAC plant installation at PIMS hospital; directs early completion

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): The Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission (PMIC) has expressed dissatisfaction over the slow-paced work on the installation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) plant in the building of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), and instructed the project completion on war-footing basis.

The observation was made after the Commission team, headed by Member PMIC Zahir Shah, visited the hospital on Wednesday to monitor the progress on the project which had been facing unnecessary delay.

The team examined the ongoing work of the HVAC regarding installation of the centrally air conditioning of the whole PIMS buildings, a press release said.

The hospital administration, the officers of Public Works Department (PWD) and contractors were present during the inspection.

The PMIC expressed dissatisfaction over the progress made by the contractors and the PWD, and instructed for speedy and effective completion of the project.

The team also committed to monitor the progress on weekly basis to ensure its early completion.

A preliminary report will also be submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office in this regard.

The PMIC’s visit took place in wake of the deep concerns expressed by the prime minister over the unwarranted delay in completion of the project titled “Replace and Upgradation of HVAC Plant Room Equipments and Allied Works at PIMS, Islamabad”.

Following dissatisfaction on the reports from Ministry of Housing and Works and Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, the matter had been referred to the PMIC for effective supervision.

The PMIC Chairman Brigadier (Retired) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha assigned the task to inquiry team headed by Zahir Shah for vigorously persuading the project and ensure its completion at the earliest.