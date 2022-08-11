PMD predicts more rain, flooding in Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday said rainwind/thundershower was expected in most parts of the country.

According to details, rainwind/thundershower is expected in most parts of Balochistan. The same is expected in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at scattered places, and in Kashmir, south Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan at isolated places.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan during the period.

However, PMD warned that heavy rains might generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from 11th to 13th August.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Kohat, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Karak, Bannu, Tank, Waziristan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu.

The weather in Islamabad will remain partly cloudy with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in the morning.

Similarly, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected at scattered places in the province. Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bannu, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak and Waziristan.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the Punjab province. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan.

PMD predicted that scattered rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh province. Heavy falls are also likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta, Dadu, Hyderabad and Karachi.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower in most districts of the Balochistan. Heavy falls at scattered places in Barkhan, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Awaran, Panjgur, Kech and Makran coast during the period.

Rainwind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During past 24-hours hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rainwind/thundershower occurred in upper Punjab, Sindh, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm) recorded during past 24 hours: Hafizabad 91, Sialkot (Airport 50, City 12), Sargodha 42, Gujarat 34, Mandi Bahawaldin 31, Murree 17, Islamabad (Zero Point 09, Saidpur 04, Golra 02), Narowal, Chakwal 07, Mangala 06, Noor Pur Thal 04, Jhelum 03, Kot Addu, Bhakkar 02, Gujranwala, Joharabad 01, Sindh: Hyderabad (City 53, Airport 15), Badin 46, Karachi (Faisal Base 52, Quaidabad 45, MOS 04, Jinnah Terminal 36 , Gadap Town 35, DHA 34, Saddar, Saadi Town 33, University Road, Sarjani Town 29, Kemari 26, Nazimabad 24, North Karachi, Gulshan Hadid 23, Orangi Town 20, Gulshan Mimar 19, Masroor Base 13), Mithi 34, Tando Jam, Thatta 12, Mirpur Khas 07, Chur 02, Kashmir: Kotli 18, Rawalakot 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot and Dera Ismail Khan (City, Airport) 02.

On Thursday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded 44 °C in Turbat and Dera Ismail Khan, while 42 °C was recorded in Dalbandin, and 41 °C in Bannu, Khairpur, Chillas and Mohenjodharo.