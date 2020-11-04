PMD forecast dry weather for next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

It predicted cold weather in Northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, North Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during night and morning hours.

Smog is predicted in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours, an MET office reported.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature’s recorded in (°C): Gupis, Leh, Skardu -03, and Kalat -01.