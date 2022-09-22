EU President assures PM of aid for flood victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday here held a meeting with President of European Union Ursula von der Leyen and discussed matters of mutual interest.

According to the Media Wing of the Prime Minister Office, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In a tweet the EU President said, “I conveyed to Prime Minister of Pakistan @CMShehbaz my personal condolences for the victims of the terrible floods. The @EU_Commission is with you. We will come forward with new humanitarian aid in the coming weeks, to support the people of Pakistan.”