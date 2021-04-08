ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP):Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man of principles and he would never compromise on his firm beliefs of across the board accountability process.

As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, government had adopted a policy of accountability for all that would hold every official, within or outside the party, accountable for his actions, she said while speaking to a private news channel.

Firdous Ashiq Awan on Jahangir Tareen said that Jahangir Tareen may have reservations but the Prime Minister wants the rule of law and across the board accountability.

She said that Jahangir Tareen himself believes in rules of law, adding she said, Jahangir Tareen’s role in PTI still exists as he is an important pillar of the party.

She said accountability was the main slogan of PTI and internal accountability was as important as accountability of others.

“Those critics who are pointing at the government would be answerable for their actions as well”, she further mentioned.