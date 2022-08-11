PM welcomes Japanese investment of $ one billion in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):A delegation of Japanese investors called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday and discussed matters related to investment in Pakistan.

The delegation of BPS Investment Group led by founder Takaji Tsuji during the meeting expressed its interest to make an investment of $ one billion in the different sectors of the Pakistani economy.

The prime minister appreciated the decision of the Japanese investors to invest in Pakistan and directed officials of the Investment Board to take all necessary steps in this direction.

He welcomed the Japanese investment as it would lead to progress and prosperity in the country and would create employment.

He assured all possible assistance of the Pakistan government for the investors.

He further said Japan was a sincere friend of Pakistan and Pakistan valued its cooperation in Japan in various sectors.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhamad Asif, Minister for Investment Board Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Education Rana Tanvir Hussain, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatimi and officials concerned attended the meeting.