PM warmly welcomes OIC ministers, delegations

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday warmly welcomed Foreign Ministers and delegations from Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “I warmly welcome Foreign Ministers & delegations from OIC mbr states, observers, partners & intl orgs to #48OICCFM in Islamabad. Under overarching theme of ‘Unity, Justice & Development’, OIC-CFM will have wide-ranging deliberations. People of Pakistan are honoured with your presence.”