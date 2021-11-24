PM vows to make Pakistan a great nation, check corruption

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (AP): Vowing to make Pakistan a great nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed for adopting high moral standards and checking corruption to achieve progress and prosperity.

“Nations are not destroyed due to corruption alone, but due to moral bankruptcy and when corruption is not considered a crime,” he said while addressing a ceremony here to launch four new projects for the uplift of youth.

The projects include Kamyab Jawan Markaz, Kamyab Jawan Youth Movement, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League and Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Sports League.

The Prime Minister regretted that a convict person [Nawaz Sharif] made a speech in a function at Lahore, in which Chief Justice of Pakistan and other honorable judges were invited.

Quoting Maulana Rumi, he said, the nations without distinction of good and bad are destroyed.

The Prime Minister said that Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) founded Riasat-e-Madina on the principles of morality.

He said that Japan could not be destroyed through atom bomb and emerged again due to moral standards.

“This nation is going to become what you cannot imagine. Since the system had been made corrupt, we are taking time to fix it,” the Prime Minister told the enthusiastic gathering of youth.

Referring to statements of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar, Imran Khan said that instead of giving any evidence about the sources of money used for purchasing flats in London, they were abusing the country’s judiciary and army.

Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to the surfacing of alleged tapes of some judges and said after coming into politics 25 years ago he had stated that Pakistan’s biggest problem was corruption.

“In a country where prime minister and ministers indulge in corruption and take the money abroad, it is destroyed,” he said and added that nations do not get destroyed due of paucity of resources but due to corruption of leaders and the country cannot move ahead.

Recounting the events after Panama papers leaks in 2016, which showed Maryam Safdar as beneficial owner of four flats in a most pricy area of London, the Prime Minister said that the court heard the case, JIT (Joint Investigation Team) was constituted and Nawaz Sharif was convicted.

But, he added, instead of telling the source of funding for the flats, first the mantra of “Mujhay Keun Nikala” started and then they started abusing the judiciary, army and him (Imran Khan).

The Prime Minister referred to his court case of flat in London and said despite the fact that he was not a public office holder or a politician but he presented 40 years of his property record.

“On the contrary, Nawaz Sharif first told lie in National Assembly, then came Qatari letter and the Calibri font. They have not so far presented even a single paper [of evidence] about the financial source of flats,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister said that when corruption was considered a crime, it destroyed the nations.

