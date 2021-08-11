PM visits Lal Suhanra, inaugurates plantation drive

BAHAWALPUR, Aug 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday visited Lal Suhanra National Park and inaugurated a plantation drive by planting a sapling of Pilkin as part of 10 Billion Trees Tsunami Programme.

The prime minister was briefed about livestock, wildlife and flora and fauna of Cholistan and Lal Suhanra National Park. He was screened a documentary about the use of drones in plantation.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Minister for Industry and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and others were also present on the occasion.