PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

ASTANA, Oct 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) here in Kazakhstan on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

They reviewed bilateral relations with a special focus on promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of trade, energy, and connectivity.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of high-level exchanges and bilateral trade and discussed ways and means to further strengthen economic cooperation.

Recalling his meeting with the Uzbek President during SCO Summit in Samarkand last month, the Prime Minister underscored that Pakistan was committed to enhancing connectivity both at the bilateral and regional level. The two leaders agreed to pursue the common connectivity agenda through a well-coordinated strategy.

The Prime Minister updated President Mirziyoyev on the rehabilitation efforts being undertaken by his government for the flood-affected areas of Pakistan. President Mirziyoyev assured him of the full support of Uzbekistan during the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

The Prime Minister underlined the significance of fast-tracking trade and economic cooperation by fully operationalizing Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (UPTTA) and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). Both leaders agreed to convene the next meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) at an early date. It was also decided during the meeting that the Co-Chairs from both sides will engage to prepare expeditiously for substantive dialogue.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif suggested summit-level consultations in Islamabad with a focus on promoting connectivity in the region. The idea was received positively by the Uzbek leader.

The Prime Minister also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the timely completion of the Trans-Afghan Railway project. The project envisages effectively linking the Central Asian Countries with the world through Pakistani seaports.

Both leaders agreed that the relevant ministers from both sides would schedule early consultations for an effective follow-up of all the connectivity projects.

While exchanging views on regional and international issues, particularly Afghanistan, the two leaders agreed to coordinate closely in international fora for supporting initiatives to ensure lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister underlined the importance of humanitarian and economic assistance for the Afghan people to avert the threat of hunger and poverty in the country.

The Prime Minister renewed his invitation to President of Uzbekistan to visit Pakistan. President Mirziyeyov also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Uzbekistan.