PM urges Imran to file case against Financial Times for indicting article

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday urged Imran Khan to file a defamation case against Financial Times for publishing an indicting article.

In tweets on social media platform Twitter, he said, “If he doesn’t & I am sure he wouldn’t, it will prove one more time how brazenly he is lying & cheating the people of Pakistan.”

The PM said, “Could it get more damning? The charade of self-proclaimed honesty & righteousness has been busted by the Financial Times story that details the flow of foreign funding into PTI bank accounts. Imran Niazi is a bunch of massive contradictions, lies & hypocrisy. Screaming facts!”