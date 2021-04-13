ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday urged the countrymen to point out and discourage the people involved in profiteering and hoarding during the Holy Ramzan, to show compassion for the needy.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on the onset of Holy Ramzan, said in this holy month, the people have to take special care of the needy people and inculcate the spirit of sacrifice and sympathy for the needy people.

Extending greetings to the nation, he said everyone should be thankful to Allah Almighty for blessing with the holy month once again in life, to benefit from His bounties.

He said the objective of fasting was to create the spirit of piety, sacrifice and compassion. While fasting, the people keep themselves from the things otherwise permissible to consume before or after Holy Ramzan. Moreover, the practice of bearing appetite and thirst during the fast also creates sentiments of sympathy for the others, he added.

The prime minister said as the world was faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pakistani nation had effectively contained the spread of virus by adhering to the SOPs during the Holy Ramzan last year.

He said this year too, it was everyone’s individual and collective responsibility to abide the anti-COVID SOPs, formulated after consultation with religious scholars, for Tarawih prayer and I’tikaf.

“We have to face this critical situation collectively,” he remarked.

The prime minister also urged the countrymen to specially pray for the deliverance of the mankind from this testing time of pandemic as well as Pakistan’s success in this regard.