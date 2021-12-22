PM unveils plan for purpose built new Panagahs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a soft launch here on Wednesday, broke the ground for the new model Panagahs (shelter homes) being built in Islamabad Capital Territory with improved standards and structure.

On the special instructions of the Prime Minister, the four new Panagahs are being built in Tarlai, Tarnol, G-9 and Mandi More areas of Islamabad adjacent to the existing facilities.

At the event, the Prime Minister also unveiled the final plans of these multistoried Panagahs to be constructed.

He lauded Ehsaas team, Capital Development Authority (CDA), National College of Arts (NCA) and all concerned for their collaborative efforts and instructed to ensure the speedy execution of new model Panagahs.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of providing quality food and services at the Panagahs.

He directed the concerned departments to provide Ehsaas services at the Panagahs and also emphasized upon providing skill development training at the Panagahs enabling the residents to become contributing citizens in the society.

The Prime Minister appreciated the collective efforts of the concerned departments and directed them to replicate the model in the provinces on the same line.

Earlier, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar, SAPM briefed the Prime Minister on the Panagahs’ new strategic plan including construction, furnishing, governance, execution, digital monitoring, capacity building and financing.

“In addition to ‘bed breakfast and meals’ facilities for labourers, these Panagahs will also have Ehsaas One Window Centers, to enable labourers and the underprivileged class to benefit from the government’s social welfare programs.”, said Dr. Sania.

CDA has given land on concessional rates to the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division for this purpose after Cabinet approval.

At the venue, samples of furniture and fixtures for new Panagahs to be used in model Panagahs were also displayed.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also unveiled the plaque and the new model of Panagah. To redesign the structure of model Panagah and furniture, Ehsaas has collaborated with National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore.

The new Panagah design incorporates bigger kitchen, cold storage, reception, lobby, waiting areas, and enhanced capacity to offer food and shelter to those in need.

To offer best lodging and quality food to Panagah beneficiaries, Ehsaas and Serena Hotels are already collaborating.

In the first phase, staff and occupants of all Panagahs in Islamabad are being trained on hospitality, food safety and hygiene, health safety and environment, and housekeeping, exercising regular monitoring of amenities.

So far, Ehsaas has opened 27 Panagahs in different areas of the country including 5 in Sindh, 8 in KP, 7 in Balochistan, 5 in Islamabad and 1 each in GB and Punjab.

Under the umbrella of Ehsaas, Panagahs offer one star plus bed and breakfast facility with meals, essentials, hygiene, laundry and security standards. Each Panagah serves free meals to around 500 people and offers 100-bed facility for overnight stay.