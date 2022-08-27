PM, UAE President discuss delivery of assistance in flood-affected areas

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, telephonically called Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday and conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives due to torrential rains and flash floods in different parts of Pakistan.



The UAE President expressed firm solidarity with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time and wished all the injured a speedy recovery.

He offered all possible assistance to Pakistan to tackle this natural calamity. In this context, he apprised the Prime Minister that the UAE would be immediately dispatching food supplies as well as medical and pharmaceutical supplies, in addition to tents and shelter materials.



The Prime Minister briefed the UAE President on the nationwide devastation caused by the unprecedented monsoon rains in the country. The PM also acknowledged the ongoing relief work of the UAE Red Crescent and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Foundation in the flood-affected areas.



The Prime Minister thanked His Highness for UAE’s timely assistance to support the government’s efforts in rescue and relief efforts.