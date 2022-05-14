PM to visit UAE to express condolence on death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday will visit United Arab Emirates to express condolence on the demise of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The prime minister will leave for UAE from London where is correctly staying.

On Sunday, the prime minister will express condolences with Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died yesterday. He was 73.