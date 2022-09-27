PM to visit Sindh’s flood-hit Dadu district today

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the flood-affected area of ​​Jhakro in Sindh’s Dadu district today.

The prime minister will resume his visit to the flood-affected areas within 24 hours as he returned last night from London, where he had stayed after attending the session of United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In the district Dadu, the prime minister will be given a detailed briefing on the damage caused by the flood and the pace of ongoing relief activities in Jhakro.

PM Sharif will also interact with locals at a tent-city set up to accommodate the flood victims.