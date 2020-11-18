PM to visit Afghanistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Afghanistan capital Kabul on Thursday.

On the invitation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, this is the Prime Minister’s first

visit to Afghanistan since assuming office.

The Prime Minister’s delegation will comprise Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi,

Adviser for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and senior officials.

The Prime Minister’s programme includes tete-e-tete with President Ashraf Ghani,

delegation-level talks, and joint press stake-out.

The Foreign Office said the focus of the meeting would be on further deepening the fraternal bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, and regional economic development and connectivity.

The Prime Minister’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In run-up to the Prime Minister’s forthcoming visit, Adviser Dawood visited Kabul on 16-18 November 2020 and held in-depth discussions on bilateral trade and investment ties and matters related to transit trade.

President Ashraf Ghani last visited Pakistan in June 2019. Earlier, the two leaders had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah in May 2019.

The Prime Minister also had a telephonic conversation with President Ashraf Ghani in September 2020.

The Prime Minister’s visit builds on the sustained engagement between the two countries in recent months for enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

In this context, besides Foreign Minister’s regular exchanges with his Afghan counterpart, there have recently been important visits from Afghanistan to Pakistan of Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Speaker Afghan Wolesi JirgaRahman Rahmani, and Commerce Minister Nisar Ahmad Ghoraini.

On 31 August 2020, the Second Review Session of the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) was held in Kabul.

“The people of Pakistan and Afghanistan are linked through immutable bonds of history, faith, culture, kinship, values and traditions. The Prime Minister’s visit will help foster a stronger and multi-faceted relationship between the two brotherly countries,” the Foreign Office said.