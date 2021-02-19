ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, will undertake a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka from February 23 (Tuesday).

The prime minister, during his first visit to Sri Lanka after assuming office, would be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including his cabinet members and senior officials, a Foreign Office press release said on Friday.

During the visit, Imran Khan will hold meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries, including trade and investment, health and education, agriculture and science & technology, defence and security, and culture and tourism.

Besides bilateral matters, views will be exchanged on key regional and international issues, the FO said.

During the visit, the reconstitution of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Association will also be announced to further promote parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

The prime minister will also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries. A number of memorandums of understanding to enhance bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have maintained close, cordial and mutually supportive relations since 1948. The two countries share commonality of views on a wide range of international and regional issues.

Both the sides also work closely at the international and regional fora, including the United Nations and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

The prime minister’s visit would help further strengthen the Pakistan-Sri Lanka relationship and enhance mutual cooperation in diverse fields, the FO concluded.