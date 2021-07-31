PM to respond to public queries in live Tv programme

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday will respond to public queries in the most popular live Tv programme, “Aapka Wazir-e- Azam Aap kai sath.”

The programme will be telecast live at 1500 hours on Tv, radio and streamed at popular social media platforms.

According to a tweet of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, the prime minister will respond to public queries in a live programme on Sunday.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کل سہ پہر تین بجے "آپ کا وزیر اعظم –آپ کے ساتھ" پروگرام میں ٹیلی فون کالز اور سوشل میڈیا پیغامات کے ذریعے عوام سے براہ راست مخاطب ہوں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 31, 2021

The people can participate in the programme on landline no: 051-9224900.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been regularly interacting with the public through this programme in which public posed different queries regarding important national and global issues, raise their issues and give suggestions.