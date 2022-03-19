ISLAMABAD, March 19 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday will perform a foundation stone laying ceremony of 38.3-kms, six lanes Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

On this occasion, the prime minister will also address the gathering.

Construction of interchanges is also a part of the project. After completion, the road will ease out traffic flow in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

As an alternate route, it would reduce travel time and expenditures of passengers. The project would also provide employment opportunities and boost economic activities.