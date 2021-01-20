PM to lay foundation stones of mega development projects in South Waziristan: Shahbaz Gill

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, Jan 20 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill here Wednesday said development of merged areas including South Waziristan was the top priority of the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay foundation stones of mega projects for speedy economic growth and development.

Talking to media persons here, Dr Shahbaz Gill said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in development of merged areas including South Waziristan and would lay foundation stone for expansion project of Cadet College Wana, which was established to provide quality education to students.

He said prime minister would also distribute cheques among beneficiaries under the PTI Government’s flagship Ehsaas Kifalat Programme. Prime Minister will also be given detailed briefing on digital survey of the Ehsaas Programme extended to merged areas.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said Prime Minister would meet with local tribal elders in Wana and distribute cheques among local youth, who were selected on merit under the Loan Scheme and Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The special assistant said he was pleased to see return of peace in South Waziristan.

He said terrorism had been defeated in South Waziristan due to great courage, bravery and determination shown by tribal people.

He said it was supreme sacrifices of security forces and tribal people that returned peace to the entire area.

Shahbaz Gill said construction work on different schools, colleges, hospitals, basic health units, roads and others projects accelerated and many development projects completed in South Waziristan benefiting tribesmen.

Besides construction of two women degree colleges, he said a vegetable and fruit market has been established at Wana for promotion of education, trade and business.

He said local population would largely benefited from these colleges and vegetable and fruit market.

He said establishment of borders markets would help promote trade and business besides generating employment opportunities for local tribal population.

Assistant Commissioner Wana, Basheer Khan told media that pace of development projects were expedited and today Prime Minister would announce mega development projects for which all arrangements were completed.