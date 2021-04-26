File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay the foundation stone of South Punjab Secretariat during his visit to Multan today.

In a tweet, the minister said that issuance of Kissan Cards would also be a milestone for farmers community.

