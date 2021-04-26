ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay the foundation stone of South Punjab Secretariat during his visit to Multan today.
In a tweet, the minister said that issuance of Kissan Cards would also be a milestone for farmers community.
وزیر اعظم عمران خان ملتان کے دورے میں جنوبی پنجاب سیکرٹریٹ کا سنگ بنیاد رکھ رہے ہیں، کسان کارڈز کا اجراء بھی کسانوں کیلئے ایک سنگ میل ہو گا۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/JXyVueyKF7
