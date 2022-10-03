PM to launch today real-time monitoring dashboard of flood relief aid

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, today, will launch the real-time dashboard to monitor the national and international assistance given to the government in lieu of the relief and rehabilitation activities for the flood-affected people.

A click away, the information regarding the aid and its dispensation will be accessible on the digital dashboard from across the globe.

Also, a website for guidance of the flood victims, a comprehensive flood relief management system, mobile applications for field workers in flood-affected areas, and an Executive Dashboard for policy decision-making are part of the response system.