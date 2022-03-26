PM to get ‘confidence plus’ from masses on March 27: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said a large number of people were thronging Islamabad to attend the “historic” public gathering of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf scheduled to be held at Parade Ground on March 27.

“You will see tomorrow as to how a sea of people will bury the politics of evil at the Parade Ground and wash away all the horse-traders along with it,” he said while talking to the media at the site of public gathering named after “Amr-bil-Maroof” [Enjoining the right].

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would get “confidence plus” at the Parade Ground from the masses who would also give a verdict against those who had sell their consciousness in exchange of money.

Farrukh said the people wanted end of the market set up by the opposition parties at the Sindh House for buying the loyalties of the Members of National Assembly. The masses, who stood by the right, would block the way of sell-outs, he added.

To a query, he said the politics of all those who would leave the PTI at this moment would come to an end.

He also lashed out at the opposition parties for launching a “short march” toward Islamabad for blocking the way of those who were coming to the Federal Capital for attending the PTI’s public gathering.

The minister said the opposition leaders were trembling by witnessing the massive crowd in the public gatherings addressed by the prime minister recently.

As regards the allied parties of the government, he expressed the hope that they would continue to support the prime minister.