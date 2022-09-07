PM thanks Azerbaijan president over US$2 mln donation for flood victims

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Heydar Aliyev for donating US$ 2 million for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

In a telephonic conversation, the prime minister acknowledged the generous assistance as Pakistan battled one of the most severe cycles of torrential monsoon weather, which had resulted in loss of lives, livelihood and extensive damage to the infrastructure.

PM Sharif reaffirmed his strong resolve to further deepen and broaden its cooperation with Azerbaijan in diverse areas including energy cooperation.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan support each other at international fora such as UN, OIC and ECO. Azerbaijan is an important member of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. The two peoples are linked by common faith, cultural affinities and rich historical ties.