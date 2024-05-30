PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Hussain Magsi’s convoy

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned attack on the convoy of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) President Khalid Hussain Magsi in Nasirabad.

In a message, the prime minister expressed the gratitude that he remained unhurt in the attack.

“By the grace of Almighty, Khalid Hussain Magsi remained safe in the attack,” the prime minister said.

He directed the concerned authorities to apprehend the individuals involved in the attack and ensure they receive exemplary punishment.

He also ordered effective operations to prevent such incidents on national highways and to launch effective operation against the dacoits in the area.