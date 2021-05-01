ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP): Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to bring improvement in the lives of labourers.

The government of Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf has taken multiple steps for the prosperity of working class, said Afridi in his message on the occasion of International Labour Day.

Projects launched by the incumbent government including ‘Ehsaas Program’, shelter homes to support poor and needy was an ample evidence of Imran Khan’s commitment to the labourers.

‘I salute them (workers) for playing a constructive role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan, “Afridi remarked.