PM stresses upon quality higher education for youth

MIANWALI, Oct 24 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday stressed upon availability of affordable and quality higher education opportunities for the talented youth of Pakistan as good education laid the foundation for a tolerant and progressive society.

The prime minister was addressing a ground breaking ceremony of Namal Knowledge City phase 1 as a chief guest.

It was envisioned earlier by the prime minister as a center of academic excellence for the marginalized population residing in remote areas, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister was briefed that after completion of first phase, more than 10,000 students from deprived areas would benefit from the Knowledge City.

It was informed that this project would be environment friendly and would have a state of the art green structure.

The prime minister, in his address, paid special tribute and expressed deep gratitude for the commitments made by donors worth millions of dollars.

He also expressed his desire to transform the institute into an internationally renowned center of excellence.