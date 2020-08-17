PM stresses upon facilitating overseas Pakistanis in sending remittances

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said as the overseas Pakistanis were an asset of Pakistan and the nation, so facilitating them to send their remittances back to the country had been the priority of the government.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to consider different measures over enhancement of remittances and the country’s fiscal reserves, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by advisors to PM Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Shahzad Akbar and Dr Ishrat Hussain, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir, secretary finance division, Federal Board of Revenue chairman and other high officials.

The meeting considered various proposals and steps for increasing the remittances and the country’s financial reserves.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over a visible increase in the volume of remittances sent by the overseas Pakistanis during the month of July.

During the meeting, the prime minister also directed the ministry of finance, FBR, and SBP governor to suggest further measures for enhancement of remittances so that overseas Pakistanis were further encouraged to play their role in the economic stability of the country.