SIALKOT, Dec 9 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said there was dire need to promote small business in rural areas to eliminate poverty, saying the government will provide financial aid to the low income people in the villages to help them.

He was addressing participants at a cattle distribution ceremony to the poor and deserving people organized by local Industrialist Arif Mahmood Soni at the Soni Farm House.

The Prime Minister said the needy people can increase their income and help overcome the nutrition problem of the masses by breeding healthy cattle and chicken.

He said as many as 25% Pakistanis were facing malnutrition problems which can be resolved through cattle breeding so as to help provide more protein rich food, he added.

“We are also providing financial support to low income earning people in villages through the Ehsaas Program which is the biggest program in the history of Pakistan, so that they can feed their families besides covering the nutrition problems in their children,” he said.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to the CM Punjab on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and Sialkot business community were present on this occasion.