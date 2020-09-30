PM stresses for learning from past on Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday, while describing his meeting with Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah as “interesting”, stressed for learning from the past concerning the Afghan situation instead of living in.

“We had a very interesting conversation: theme being the past is an invaluable teacher to learn from but not to live in,” the prime minister remarked on Twitter about his meeting with Dr Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday.

PM @ImranKhanPTI tweeted about his meeting with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE), Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan. The PM stated that lessons must be learnt from the past and wished the Chairman success in the intra-Afghan dialogue. pic.twitter.com/VIbAlyoG25 — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 30, 2020

He said he had enjoyed meeting with Dr Abdullah Abdullah, who was on three-day visit to Pakistan from September 28-30.

“We must look forward towards the future. I wish him all the success in his mission,” he added.