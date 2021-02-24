PM Special Assistant plants sapling to begin Spring plantation drive

BAHAWALPUR, Feb 24 (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Ameen Aslam Khan inaugurated the Spring plantation drive by planting a sapling at Ladies Park here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that green and clean Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that ten Billion Tree Tsunami is indispensable for Pakistan’s progress and maintaining a clean environment.

He urged people to fully participate in the plantation drive. He appreciated the performance of the administration of Bahawalpur in keeping the city clean and green.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial and others were also present at the occasion.