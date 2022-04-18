PM says serving masses his top priority

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said serving the people of Pakistan was the top priority of his government.

The prime minister said the journey of progress and public service would continue.

He expressed these views as former Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman called on him to extend felicitations on assuming the office of prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that during the last four years, the schemes of public welfare were neglected immensely.

Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman said the approval given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the construction of a hospital in Chilas with the best possible medical facilities would prove a blessing for the locals.

He said the approval of Babusar Tunnel for year round flow of traffic would not only boost tourism but also ensure enhanced economic activities.

He lauded the instruction given by PM Shehbaz Sharif for the completion of the Diamer Bhasha Dam in 2026 instead of 2029.