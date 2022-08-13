PM salutes martyrs of Pakistan on 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday saluted the innumerable Pakistanis who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan and felicitated Pakistanis across the world on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.



In a televised address to the nation, he said history was witness that Pakistan was created after millions of Muslims sacrificed their lives.



“But today mere felicitation is not enough. In the past, we just celebrated Independence Day but did not make enough efforts to achieve the goals of independence so that souls of the Quaid and martyrs are satisfied and in comfort.”



He said Pakistanis enthusiastically and with great joy celebrate the Independence Day of their country and the anniversaries of Quaid e Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, adding, “today we have to accept the truth with an open heart that we cannot give to our younger generation, what it truly deserved.”



He said the Pakistani nation was bestowed with great blessings of Allah and it was guided by the life of Quaid e Azam and thoughts of Allama Iqbal. He asked why such a nation was still striving to find its destination. Pakistan was faced with multiple challenges and the biggest of it was the economic challenge, he pointed out.



The PM said today’s crisis was wavering of the self-dignity and self-confidence of the nation.